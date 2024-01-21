Meet Indonesia’s new breed of businessmen focusing on social impact

JAKARTA – A new breed of young, self-made tycoons has struck gold by tapping unfulfilled market gaps in Indonesia. Driven by a commitment to social impact, these entrepreneurs have flourished while uplifting and building mutual prosperity for their communities.

Here are some success stories.

Trading up

Mr Wellson Lo and his football buddy Johny Susanto, who met as students in Melbourne, co-founded what is now one of Indonesia’s three largest stock brokerages by number of investors.

They started Stockbit in 2012 as a social analytics platform, with the aim of democratising capital market investment financial data in a country with low investing literacy.

But a year into operations, Mr Wellson realised they faced two main hurdles.

One was that investment was not a typical topic in everyday conversations among Indonesians in general. “It was totally different from working adults in Singapore or Australia, who talk about investment on a daily basis,” Mr Wellson, 39, told The Straits Times.

The second challenge was that venture capitalists and global investors back then were keen only on start-ups that served the mass market, such as e-commerce and ride-hailing companies.

“It was very hard to do fund raising in the early years... as venture capitalists shunned niche markets like what Stockbit operated in,” said Mr Wellson, who started his entrepreneurial journey after quitting his job as a senior audit associate at KPMG Singapore in 2009.

Confronted with these two challenges, Mr Wellson reached out to an IT professional friend and started to build a social network into Stockbit for like-minded people to share their own stock analyses and discuss news that impacted the markets in real time.

In 2015, Stockbit finally managed to raise seed funding from Jakarta-based venture capital firm Ideosource. The undisclosed amount was to further develop its mobile app, recruit new talent and beef up marketing for the platform, which also added brokerage services in 2021.

This successful effort also gave them the momentum for successive rounds of fund raising.