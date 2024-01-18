Medical use of cannabis may require doctor’s note, Thai minister says

Thailand is fine-tuning a proposed Bill that would allow only the medical use of cannabis.

For this reason, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said smoking cannabis is likely to require a doctor’s note, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Bill will make it clear precisely how to use the plant for medical purposes, he said.

It will outline who can use cannabis, as well as where, when and how it can be sold.

The Bill will also stipulate what part of the plant can be used, the minister said.

“If smoking is for health, we need to have a clear prescription from the doctor,” the Bangkok Post quoted Dr Cholnan as saying.

Cannabis plantations would require a permit from the authorities and must ensure the plants are of medical grade, he said, adding that plantations at home are unlikely to be allowed under the new law.

The proposed Bill was signed by Dr Cholnan earlier in January. It calls for a ban on recreational use of cannabis and hefty penalties for offenders.

The legislation is being drafted with participation from all stakeholders, Dr Cholnan said.

The public and industry stakeholders have until Jan 23 to submit feedback on the Bill.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Thailand since 2018, but in June 2022, it became the first country in Asia to declassify marijuana as a narcotic.

The move came before lawmakers could agree on how to regulate the industry.

Since then, thousands of weed shops have opened across the country and have been operating in a grey area.

They sell various products, from cannabis buds to oil extracts, that contain less than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive compound that gives users a “high” sensation.

Before the May 2023 election, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made a pledge during his campaign to restrict the use of marijuana due to concerns over addiction and misuse.

His Pheu Thai Party promoted a hardline anti-drug campaign ahead of the polls, vowing to again classify cannabis as a narcotic.

But the party is now in a coalition with Bhumjaithai Party, which had spearheaded the move to decriminalise the crop.