Medical centre built by former Malaysian PM Mahathir destroyed by Israeli bombing

PETALING JAYA – A medical centre in Gaza that was run by Perdana Global Peace Foundation (PGPF), an organisation functioning under former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad, was destroyed by Israeli bombing on Nov 7, claiming the lives of several Palestinians.

The 98-year-old, who was deeply upset, took to social media to express his sadness at the destruction of the Dr Siti Hasmah and Enaya Physiotherapy Centre in the attack.

“Tragically, five Gazan families seeking shelter at the centre after their homes were bombed, lost four members of their families in the Israeli attack.

“I have mourned the bombings and destruction of other hospitals and shelters in Gaza previously,” Dr Mahathir posted on Facebook on Nov 17.

He added that he has a personal affinity with the hospital as PGPF was directly involved in its construction from the very start.

“PGPF, alongside Humanitarian Care Malaysia, Muslim Care Malaysia, Media Prima Humanitarian Fund and the Charitable Association for Palestinian Relief helped build it and it had been in operation since 2019.

“The location of the centre in Khan Younis, in the south of Gaza, was of no consequence to the Zionist Israeli regime.

“Despite having said earlier that they would not target the south, it proved to be lip service,” he said.

The centre was officially launched in July 2022, in honour of Dr Mahathir’s wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, who is adviser to PGPF.

Dr Mahathir also said the bombings of hospitals and residences, and now a physiotherapy centre, proved that Israel is targeting these centres intentionally and wilfully.

He added that the attacks are now turning into an operation of mass murdering Palestinian civilians and non-combatants.

“It is not a war between militaries, but a genocide by the Israeli military to rid Gaza of its Palestinian population.

“All we can do is protest and pray for the Palestinians to be spared Israel’s brutality,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also lamented that Israeli allies, notably the United States and United Kingdom, continue to justify and support Israel’s “barbarity”. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK