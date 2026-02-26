Medan’s non-halal meat ban draws criticism from impacted traders in Indonesia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Critics condemned the ban on roadside sales of non-halal meat as discriminatory towards non-Muslim vendors.

MEDAN, North Sumatra – Medan’s recently issued ban on roadside sales of non-halal meat has met backlash as critics condemned the policy as discriminatory towards non-Muslim vendors and a threat to the North Sumatra capital’s multicultural identity.

Mr Lamsiang Sitompul, a representative of a local pork traders’ community, called on mayor Rico Waas to revoke the ban, warning that vendors would stage a rally in front of the mayor’s office and the local Regional Legislative Council building if the policy is not withdrawn.