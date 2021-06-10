McDonald's BTS-meal frenzy sparks closures in Indonesia over Covid-19 fears

At least 13 outlets were deluged with food delivery drivers picking up a meal set.PHOTO: AFP
Local media said five stores in Jakarta were shut over BTS-meal orders.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    48 min ago

JAKARTA (AFP) - More than a dozen Indonesian McDonald's outlets were temporarily shuttered on Wednesday (June 9) over virus fears as the chain's new BTS meal deal sparked frenzied buying from fans in the country mad about K-pop.

Jakarta and several other cities slapped closure stickers on at least 13 outlets that were deluged with food delivery drivers picking up a meal set named after the hugely popular South Korean boy band.

"We temporarily closed four of six McDonald's stores here in Semarang for a couple of days," said Mr Fajar Purwoto, the city's public order agency head.

"I don't want Semarang to be in the Covid-19 red zone again".

Indonesia is one of the hardest hit nations in Asia.

The Jakarta authorities did not respond to requests for comment. But local media said five stores in the capital were shut over BTS-meal orders.

The meal set of chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, first made available in Indonesia on Wednesday, has been on offer in dozens of countries since May.

BTS have become global superstars, with millions of fans around the world since their debut in 2013.

