McDonald's billboard showing images depicting Malaysia's landmarks making waves on social media

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - McDonald's billboard images featuring iconic landmarks across the country have gone viral.

These billboards are part of McDonald's latest OOH campaign celebrating Malaysia's famous sights and sounds which are unique to each location.

These locations include the Penang Bridge, Petronas Twin Towers, Sunway Pyramid, turtle nesting in Terengganu, and Batu Caves.

The visuals are constructed using McDonald's food items such as fries, burgers, nuggets and ice cream.

A post by Facebook page Buletin shows several of these billboards, including one in Penang which has the Penang Bridge made out of fries and the caption "Pulau Pinang Pulau Mutiara" (Penang, the Pearl of the Orient).

Another image shows a billboard with two sundae cones join by a single fry depicting the Petronas Twin Towers with the caption "Semoga kita berjumpa lagi di Kuala Lumpur" (May we meet again in Kuala Lumpur).

Also posted was a billboard featuring chocolate sundae which comes with the words "Tinggi-tinggi Gunung Kinabalu", the title of the iconic Sabahan song by Kimin Mudin.

The images of the billboards taken around Malaysia have since received over 1,400 likes and shared over 2,000 times.

Many social media users were impressed with the images, with some commenting that the marketing team should also help Zoo Negara's marketing campaign to attract more visitors.

Earlier this month, in a statement written to Marketing Interactive, McDonald's Malaysia's marketing director Eugene Lee said the campaign would see more than 50 such billboards across Malaysia.

He added that the company invested about RM300,000 (S$98,500) for visual changes on the billboards, and Leo Burnett was involved in the creative aspect of the campaign.

"It's part of our effort to really localise the brand here in Malaysia and touch our customers by being locally relevant," Lee was quoted saying.

According to Lee, the brand is not looking at driving immediate sales dollars with the campaign, but instead boost its brand score marks, especially in the aspect of localisation.

"Brand scores are extremely important to drive long-term sales growth. When customers feel good about the brand, they're likely to visit more often, and be more open to marketing messaging," he added.