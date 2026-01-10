Mayon Volcano logs 150 rockfalls, 90 pyroclastic currents in 24 hours

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Mayon Volcano in June 2023. It has generated 214 tons of sulfur dioxide since Jan 8.

MANILA — A total of 150 rockfall events and 90 pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) was recorded over the Mayon Volcano in Albay for the past 24 hours as it remained under Alert Level 3 , the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Jan 10.

This is based on the 24-hour monitoring bulletin of Phivolcs.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol earlier said that PDCs are dangerous as they are an avalanche of a mixture of ashes, rocks, and gases and can quickly flow from the crater as fast as 100kmph.

Aside from this, Phivolcs said that lava dome effusion and collapse were observed over the volcano with incipient lava flow. Crater glow can also be seen by the naked eye.

The volcano has generated 214 tons of sulfur dioxide since Jan 8. It then emitted a plume that rose 500 meters tall from the crater, which drifted west-northwest and southwest.

With this, Phivolcs said that the volcano is still currently under Alert Level 3, which signifies intensified or magmatic unrest.

The agency prohibits entry into the six-kilometer radius or the permanent danger zone, entry without vigilance into the extended danger zone, and flying of any aircraft close to the volcano.

Phivolcs then reminded nearby residents that possible hazards can occur, such as rockfalls or landslides or avalanches, ballistic fragments, lava flows, PDCs, moderate-sized explosions, and lahars. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK