‘Mat rempit’ being considered for Melaka motorcycle ambulance team

MELAKA – An ambitious plan to recruit street racers, or mat rempit, as part of the motorcycle ambulance team is currently being studied, said the chairman of Melaka Civil Defence Force’s (CDF) associate corporate officers category.

Mr Mike Thein said a working paper proposal to recruit these motorcycle groups was being prepared, so that they would be useful to society.

“Training will be provided for these motorcyclists to perform basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation and life support skills, as well as the delivery of food to flood victims before the full-fledged team arrives at an emergency scene,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Thein, who has been a volunteer with CDF for two decades, said he would also unveil two-wheeler emergency services in hard-to-reach tourist destinations in the city.

He said a two-wheeler paramedic team would carry life-saving equipment and first-aid kits and would be able to respond to a medical emergency much faster than a car or van in heavy traffic.

“The mat rempit would act as a reinforcement for two-wheeler paramedics,” he said. “I intend to provide an opportunity to the group in turning them into volunteers for a noble cause and proposed this detail in my working paper.”

Mr Thein said the two-wheeler team – a mix of both motorcycle and bicycle – would also ensure swifter responses in situations at tourist spots and there would be six volunteers in each team.

He said the setting up of the team would be modelled on the advice from relevant departments, with the goal was to reduce response times in busy stretches and flood-hit areas.

Mr Thein also said that dozens of CDF volunteers and even outsiders had been trained in water rescue techniques.

He said the training was aimed to intensify preparedness in case of likely flooding and other natural calamities.

“We are also hoping to get assistance from the state government to allocate a site along the (Klebang) beach front as our water rescue hub and to place our rescue boats,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK