Massive blaze razes 200 homes in Sabah water village

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The fire broke out at about 1.32am in a water village in Sandakan and spread through densely packed wooden houses built on stilts.

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SANDAKAN - A fire in Sandakan’s Kampung Bahagia destroys about 200 homes early on April 19 , according to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department.

The department said the fire broke out at about 1.32am in a water village in Sandakan and spread through densely packed wooden houses built on stilts.

It said the non-permanent structures, each measuring about 27.9 sq m , were completely destroyed.

The department said firefighters from the Sandakan and Kinabatangan stations, including 35 personnel, reached the scene at about 1.48am.

It added that narrow access routes stopped fire engines from reaching the site directly.

The department said low tide reduced access to open water sources, while strong winds and the close spacing of the houses helped the fire spread.

It said firefighters used water from tankers and a pressurised hydrant at a nearby factory.

In a statement on April 18 , the department said firefighting operations were still underway, and the fire was not yet under control.

It said no casualties had been reported at the time of writing.

The department said Zone Sandakan fire commander PgB Jasri Ab Jal led the operation with help from Sabah Electricity, the Civil Defence Force and the police. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK