Mass stranding kills 21 protected pilot whales in Indonesia

JAKARTA - A total of 55 long-finned pilot whales (Globicephala melas) became stranded in Indonesia’s waters off Mbadokai Beach in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara, with nearly half of the animals later dying as rescuers struggled to return them to the sea.

Mr Imam Fauzi, head of the Kupang office of the National Waters Conservation Agency, said local residents first spotted the whale pod in shallow waters of the beach in South-west Rote district on the night of March 9 .