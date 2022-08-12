Mask wearing: Many countries drop mandates but issue recommendations

SINGAPORE - For the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to adopt unprecedented measures to slow, if not stop, the spread of the disease.

Many countries have now administered vaccine and booster shots to their populations. Correspondingly, several measures to fight the transmission of the disease have been lifted. Mask-wearing, however, continues to be practised. Here is a list of mask requirements worldwide, starting with Asia:

China

Masks are required in all public areas, including on public transportation and in malls and even gyms. But enforcement varies. Some gyms allow patrons to go mask-free during intensive exercises while popular attractions, like the China National Botanic Garden, have staff reminding visitors to keep face coverings on, even in muggy summer heat.

India