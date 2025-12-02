Straitstimes.com header logo

Mask up: PM2.5 pollution blankets Bangkok, with Sathorn district severely affected

Sathorn recorded the highest concentration, posing serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

BANGKOK – Air pollution in Bangkok spiked sharply on Dec 2, with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits in every district.

Nearly the entire Bangkok Metropolitan Region is now classified under the orange category, indicating conditions that can affect public health, with particulate levels still rising.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that at 7am on Dec 2, the capital’s average PM2.5 level reached 50.6 µg/m³, well above the national standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Authorities warn that all residents should minimise outdoor activities and wear certified protective masks. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

