Marriage forms signed and submitted, there may be wedding bells soon for ex-Jakarta governor Basuki

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There may be wedding bells soon for recently released former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, with reports circulating that forms for his marriage have been submitted.

A rumoured wedding between Mr Basuki, who has asked to be referred to as BTP, and Second Brigadier Puput Nastiti Devi has been a hot topic among netizens over the past week, and now that the former governor has been released from prison, the rumours are only picking up steam.

City Council speaker Prasetio Edi Marsudi, who is also a PDI-P politician, recently confirmed the news, according to tempo.co, which quoted him as saying: "It is true, Ahok will get married on Feb 15. I see that his condition is healthy and he has a lot of plans upon his release."

Mr Prasetio received the news when he visited BTP at the National Police's Mobile Brigade headquarters several weeks ago.

"I will be their witness," he added.

However, Mr Teguh Sriyono, Ms Puput's father, said he had not heard of any such plans.

"We will know if there is going to be a wedding, but so far there is no info yet," he said on Monday (Jan 21).

The former governor's sister addressed rumours of her brother's wedding on Instagram.

BTP's sister, Ms Fifi Letty Indra, posted a childhood photo of her and her siblings on her Instagram account five days ago, with a caption that said, "Honestly, it's strange that none of us (the family) know about the Feb 15 wedding. As a family, we should know these things, shouldn't we? So please ask Pak Pras (Prasetio) why things are the way they are. Also about #Ahok converting to another religion, we must say firmly that there is no such thing. Whatever happens, (he) will not convert to another religion. (This) reminds me of the song #IHaveDecidedToFollowJesus."

Pasir Gunung Selatan sub-district head Aselih told The Jakarta Post on Thursday that he had signed the marriage documents for BTP and Ms Puput.

"It is all done, meaning I have signed (the documents), which means it is not a rumour anymore. The truth is, Puput will (be married), although I don't know exactly when. And that is true. I have written a letter of recommendation for the marriage. When the wedding is held is entirely up to her. It is not a rumour anymore," he said.

Mr Aselih noted that, after obtaining the signed documents from the sub-district head, couples usually go to either the Religious Affairs Office (KUA) if they are Muslims or the Civil Registration Agency (Dukcapil) if they are Christians.

"There is no expiration date on the papers. However, if the wedding is not held for months after, the KUA or Dukcapil will usually ask for fresh ones," Mr Aselih said, adding that the documents were signed on Jan 17.

Regarding Ms Puput's alleged conversion to Christianity, Mr Aselih said: "I am stating the facts because, on her ID and family card, she's recorded as a Christian. I don't deviate from that. What (religion) she was prior to this, I don't know. I am only adhering to administrative facts. According to my records, there was no change in religion."

BTP was previously married to Veronica Tan until their divorce in April 2018. Ms Puput was Veronica's aide.