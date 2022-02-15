Marcos to skip Philippine presidential debate as lead widens

MANILA • Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, will skip another gathering of presidential candidates as he widened his lead in a survey conducted by pollster Pulse Asia Research last month.

The former senator was chosen by 60 per cent of the 2,400 respondents, Pulse Asia said on Sunday, higher than the 53 per cent he garnered in December.

Vice-President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader, came second with 16 per cent.

The survey, carried out between Jan 19 and 24, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 per cent.

Mr Marcos, in a speech yesterday after the release of the survey results, repeated his message of national unity.

Ms Robredo's camp on Sunday said the survey results did not capture recent media interviews, and added that the vice-president "has the clear momentum".

The survey was conducted before last week's decision by a division of the Commission on Elections that junked three petitions to disqualify Mr Marcos. The people behind the petitions said they would appeal. The poll was also done before controversies over Mr Marcos' absence in media interviews and forum.

Mr Marcos will skip a Feb 27 presidential debate organised by CNN Philippines, the TV network said on Twitter yesterday. It added that the rest of the nine contenders for the top post will attend.

Early this month, Mr Marcos also turned down an invitation to attend a media forum for candidates, citing a conflict in schedule.

The Pulse Asia survey also showed boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila City Mayor and former actor Isko Moreno tied for third with 8 per cent each, while Senator Panfilo Lacson was fifth with 4 per cent. The elections will be held on May 9.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte - Mr Marcos' running mate and President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter - led the vice-presidential race with 50 per cent. Senate president Tito Sotto was second with 29 per cent.

Asked who they would choose if their top choices for president and vice-president do not continue with their candidacies, the survey respondents picked Mr Moreno and Mr Sotto.

