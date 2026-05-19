Marcos says Philippines would be involved in any Taiwan conflict

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the Philippines does not want to be involved in any war over Taiwan but would be forced to be, given its geography.

– The Philippines would likely be involved in any potential conflict over Taiwan due to its proximity, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said, reiterating a stance that risks riling Beijing.

“In the Philippines, we do not have a choice because Taiwan is so close to the Philippines and we have almost 200,000 Filipino nationals living and working in Taiwan,” Mr Marcos said in an interview with Japanese media in Manila on May 18 .

The Philippine leader’s comments come ahead of a state visit to Japan next week, where he will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss security cooperation.

Mr Marcos added that the Philippines does not want to be involved in any war over Taiwan, a self-governing island, but would be forced to be, given its geography.

“Except that if there is actual confrontation, if there is conflict, just looking at the map, you can tell that the northern Philippines, at the very least, is going to be part of that or will feel the effects,” he said.

Mr Marcos has made similar comments on Taiwan before, angering Beijing in 2025 when he said a war over Taiwan “will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict”.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan during the summit in Beijing last week, with the Chinese leader warning the US that mishandling it could lead to clashes.

Mr Xi “does not want to see a fight for independence, because that would be a very strong confrontation”, Mr Trump said after the meetings.

The Philippines, which has a territorial dispute with Beijing over the South China Sea, is increasing its engagement with China to help maintain peace, Mr Marcos said.

“We have raised now the level of engagement with China,” he said. The Philippines and China’s top diplomats, as well as other public officials, are scheduled to meet “in less than a month’s time”, he added.

During his meeting with Ms Takaichi, Mr Marcos said he would seek clarity on Japan’s security posture after Tokyo eased rules on defence exports.

He said Japan, which has a maritime dispute with Beijing in the East China Sea, and the Philippines have experienced “the same difficulties in terms of coercive acts” in contested waters.

“We would like to hear more about how – what exactly does Japan intend to do and what they are willing to do,” Mr Marcos said. BLOOMBERG