MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed as his legal counsel the same man who, as defence minister more than 36 years ago, helped hatch a coup that forced his father - the Philippines' autocratic president from 1965 to 1986 - to flee the country in shame.

Mr Juan Ponce Enrile "reaffirmed his commitment to serve the country and ensure the success of the incoming Marcos administration", Mr Marcos Jr's spokesman Trixie Angeles told reporters on Friday (June 17).