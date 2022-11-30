Marcos-led Philippines plays both sides in diplomatic tug-of-war with US and China

MANILA – A foreign policy reboot is under way in the Philippines, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr strikes a delicate balancing act between the United States and China amid the two superpowers’ intensifying battle for influence in South-east Asia.

Mr Marcos, who took office in June, has abandoned his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s pro-China approach in favour of a more nuanced foreign policy that revives ties with its old military ally Washington while also forging deeper economic relations with Beijing.