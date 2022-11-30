News analysis

Marcos-led Philippines plays both sides in diplomatic tug-of-war with US and China

Mara Cepeda
Philippines Correspondent
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr strikes a delicate balancing act between the US and China. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
49 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MANILA – A foreign policy reboot is under way in the Philippines, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr strikes a delicate balancing act between the United States and China amid the two superpowers’ intensifying battle for influence in South-east Asia.

Mr Marcos, who took office in June, has abandoned his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte’s pro-China approach in favour of a more nuanced foreign policy that revives ties with its old military ally Washington while also forging deeper economic relations with Beijing.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top