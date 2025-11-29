Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A flood-control corruption scandal has plunged the Marcos presidency into a political crisis, fuelled by familiar rivals and family dissent.

MANILA – When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed on Nov 13 that those involved in the Philippines’ massive flood-control corruption scandal would spend their Christmas in jail, the message was meant to project control.

But the promise landed at a moment when forces aligned with his ally turned foe, Vice-President Sara Duterte – including the influential Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) religious group – were already sharpening their criticism of the administration.