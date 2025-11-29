Straitstimes.com header logo

Marcos at his weakest in his presidency, as he fights fires amid flood-control scandal

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks during a press conference at Malacanang Palace in Manila on November 13, 2025.

A flood-control corruption scandal has plunged the Marcos presidency into a political crisis, fuelled by familiar rivals and family dissent.

PHOTO: AFP

Mara Cepeda

Follow topic:
  • President Marcos' promise to put corrupt officials in jail is overshadowed by criticism from Duterte ally turned foe, resulting in political instability.
  • Fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co accuses Mr Marcos of flood-control kickbacks, exacerbating the scandal and fuelling calls for resignation.
  • Economic challenges and family dissent have worsened Mr Marcos' position, with analysts suggesting impeachment is no longer an impossibility.

AI generated

MANILA – When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed on Nov 13 that those involved in the Philippines’

massive flood-control corruption scandal

would spend their Christmas in jail, the message was meant to project control.

But the promise landed at a moment when forces aligned with his ally turned foe, Vice-President Sara Duterte – including the influential Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) religious group – were already sharpening their criticism of the administration.

