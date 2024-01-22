Many to be called over Malaysia’s anti-graft raids

PUTRAJAYA - A former finance minister, a Tan Sri businessman and key government officials are among “a long list” of individuals whom graft investigators are expected to call up in a probe into alleged graft involving the procurement and management of the government’s fleet of vehicles worth RM4.5 billion (S$1.27 billion).

Confirming that his officers had raided the businessman’s residence and four companies on Jan 18, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said a long list of individuals would be called up to explain two issues.

“We want to find out as to why this company was given the job to manage the government’s vehicles. Secondly, we also want an explanation as to why the intention to give this (same) project to another company was cancelled despite it having received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Finance Ministry,” Azam told The Star.

It was reported that this company claimed to have been picked to manage the fleet concession through a LOI issued in 2018 but was terminated before the actual award was set to be announced.

The company had since filed a suit against the government.

To a question, Azam said the former finance minister would be called as he could help shed light on the two issues in question.

“We will have the information and explanation to this, given his position at the time. It is also possible for us to call up a former prime minister to determine if he is aware of the matter as it happened during his administration,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK