Many Myanmar Rohingya Muslims killed by cyclone: Residents, aid group

Reuters could not independently verify the number of casualties. Myanmar’s state media on Monday reported that three people were killed.

“We are scaling up our response effort to provide critical relief supplies like rice and tarps to Rohingya communities affected by Cyclone Mocha as we are able,” Partners said in another post on Twitter.

The western Myanmar region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a persecuted minority that successive governments have refused to recognise. More than a million live in sprawling camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years.

News portal Myanmar Now said 22 Rohingya were killed, citing residents.

Myanmar’s state media on Tuesday made no mention of casualties but said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had visited Sittwe to assess the damage, donate money and give instructions on the response.

Before the storm made landfall on Sunday about 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The United Nations humanitarian office said about six million people in the region were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the storm. These include 1.2 million people internally displaced by ethnic conflict.

A resident in the area, who declined to be identified over concerns for his safety, told Reuters more than 100 Rohingya were killed, based on assessments from multiple villages he said he had visited in the aftermath.

“There are also many missing people from the storm,” he said. “We haven’t received any help so far.”

Two other residents contacted by Reuters also said many people had been killed, as did a diplomatic source briefed on the situation, who did not provide details.

The storm was one of the worst since Cyclone Nargis swept across parts of southern Myanmar in 2008, killing nearly 140,000 people. REUTERS