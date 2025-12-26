Many cheer, but some disappointed with guilty verdict for Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Supporters of Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak gathering at the court complex in Putrajaya on Dec 26.

- Die-hard supporters of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak started to gather on the grounds of the court complex in Putrajaya from around 6.30am on Dec 26, hopeful for their hero who led the country for nine years until 2018.

“We stand by him because he was a prime minister who truly cared about the people. He always thought about ordinary Malaysians,” Mrs Suzzalina Anuar, an UMNO branch secretary, told The Straits Times.