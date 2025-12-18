Manila teacher probed by education department for forcing student to eat cockroach

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The high school teacher was allegedly caught molesting a girl inside a restroom by the student.

MANILA – Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) said on Dec 18 it is investigating the case involving a high school teacher accused of forcing a student to eat a cockroach, assuring that it is being conducted “swiftly and fairly”.

DepEd issued the statement after confirming that the Schools Division Office of Manila and the department’s Learner Rights and Protection Division have received a report from a parent about a case of child abuse involving a teacher in Tondo, Manila.

The high school teacher – who was arrested on Dec 12 but released on bail on Dec 15 – allegedly threatened a student and forced him to eat a cockroach after he was caught by the student molesting a girl inside a restroom.

“DepEd ensures that the ongoing investigation is being handled swiftly and fairly,” DepEd said.

“A simultaneous inquiry regarding the alleged molestation is being conducted with the end view that all learners involved are protected and assisted,” it added.

According to DepEd, the Manila field office has already been directed to take immediate action to protect affected learners, including class adjustments, psychosocial support and close monitoring of their well-being.

DepEd then maintained that it enforces a “clear zero tolerance policy against any form of violence or abuse against learners”, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the safety, dignity and rights of students.

“Any act that harms a child has no place in our schools, and those found accountable will face appropriate administrative and legal consequences in accordance with law and due process,” said the department. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK