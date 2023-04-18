Manila says 158,000 Filipinos working in Taiwan are safe amid backlash over Chinese envoy’s remarks

MANILA – The Philippine government has assured the 158,000 Filipino workers in Taiwan that measures are in place to keep them safe, following backlash over the remarks of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on soaring tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island.

In his speech in a public forum on Philippines-China relations held in Manila last Friday, he told the Philippines “to unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 overseas Filipino workers”.

On Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We assure the public that contingency plans are in place in all areas where there are a high number of overseas Filipino workers.”

Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Silvestre Bello III, who serves as the Philippine representative in Taiwan, said “there is no cause for alarm” over Mr Huang’s speech.

Manila does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan because it adheres to a One China policy.

“I would be the first one to tell you if there is an emergency situation but right now there is no tension. It is very normal in Taiwan now. All our Filipino community members are prepared for any exigency,” he added in a television interview.

Mr Huang gave his speech as Beijing ramps up its political and military pressure on Taiwan following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California earlier this month.

It was also the first time the Chinese envoy commented on the Philippines allowing the US, a treaty ally, to access four more military bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Forged in 2014, it allows American forces to construct facilities, bring in equipment and hold joint training exercises with their Filipino counterparts in nine military bases in the Philippines.

Three of the four new EDCA sites are military facilities in Isabela and Cagayan, two provinces to the north of Manila that are just hundreds of kilometres from Taiwan. The tip of Cagayan is about 580km from Taiwan.

Some Filipino officials hit out at Mr Huang’s comment on the migrant workers but maintained the Philippines’ adherence to the One China policy.

National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya said Manila will not meddle in the China-Taiwan conflict.

“Our primordial concern in Taiwan is the safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island, and we take grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fear-monger and intimidate us,” he added.