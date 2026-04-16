Mangosteens now more expensive than durians in Malaysia because of supply shortages

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The Musang King durian can be priced as low as $5.40 per kg, while Japanese mangosteens cost $6.43 per kg.

JOHOR BAHRU – A role reversal is unfolding in the fruit market, with mangosteens overtaking durians in price as limited supply drives up costs for the Queen of Fruits.

The Musang King durian, which previously dominated the market at RM100 (S$32.17) per kg, can now be bought for as low as RM16.80 per kg.

Fruit seller Yong Boon Sing said Mesta mangosteens, commonly known as Japanese mangosteens, are currently priced at RM20 per kg due to limited supply.

He said the fruit, despite its name, is locally grown, but output has been affected by changes in farming trends.

Durian farmers typically adopt a mixed-planting method, co-planting mangosteen -– known as the queen of fruits -– and other trees in their plantations to create a diverse ecosystem and ensure income during non-durian harvest seasons.

Mr Yong said in recent years, however, many new durian orchard owners have cut down mangosteen trees, as they are leafy and block sunlight and rain from reaching the durian roots.

“This has reduced mangosteen supply and pushed up prices,” he said.

He added that most mangosteens currently available in the market are imported from Thailand and Indonesia.

“I do not have local mangosteens at my shops. This is a shame because Malaysian mangosteens are tastier, juicier and sweeter,” he said.

Mr Yong noted that the price shift began around December 2025 , marking a rare situation where mangosteens have become more expensive than durians.

“Before that, mangosteens cost around RM15 per kg.

“In January, Musang King durians from younger trees were sold at a very low price, around RM12 per kg,” he added.

Another fruit seller Walter Chew said he sells local mangosteens at about RM12 per kg at his stall, but supply has been scarce and unstable.

“Mangosteens used to be cheap. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, customers paid RM10 for 3kg.

“Prices have gone up in the past two years. Mangosteens from Thailand are cheaper, about RM5 per kg,” he said.

He said in comparison, durian prices have dropped due to a surge in supply during the current “mini season”, which began about two weeks ago.

“Varieties (of durian) such as D13 and Red Prawn are widely available currently, with prices as low as RM5 per fruit. We are even offering buy-one-free-one promotions. Each fruit weighs about 800g to 1kg,” he said.

Mr Chew said the affordable prices have drawn large crowds, particularly office workers who come during their lunch hour.

“They have their meals first and then share durians for dessert, trying different varieties in groups,” he added.

He pointed out that Musang King durians used to be very expensive, but prices have now dropped by about 80 per cent.

“However, these fruits are from younger trees, so the taste is sweeter and less potent,” he said, adding that customers usually prefer durians from older trees for their stronger and more bitter flavour.

Mr Chew said the current mini season involves durians from Johor areas such as Muar, Tangkak, Jementah and Yong Peng.

He added that the main durian season is expected to return in June and July. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK