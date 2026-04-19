Mandatory pre-arrival declaration rolled out for entrants into Vietnam

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Passengers waiting in long queues at the immigration checkpoint inside Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on April 7, 2025.

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– Foreign passengers and overseas Vietnamese entering Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport must now submit personal and travel information prior to entry, under a new regulation aimed at speeding up immigration procedures and easing congestion.

Ho Chi Minh City’s immigration office said the rule took effect on April 15, as part of efforts to modernise border management and improve passenger experience, especially at the overcrowded southern air hub.

The measure has reportedly not been implemented at other airports in the country, including Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, and it is not clear when other airports will follow suit.

Under the new system, travellers subject to the requirement must complete an online declaration before arrival.

The information required includes identification details, a passport photo, and travel and accommodation details.

Once submitted, they will receive a QR code, which must be presented to immigration officers at the airport for entry clearance.

The requirement applies to foreign nationals entering Vietnam and overseas Vietnamese using visas. It does not apply to Vietnamese citizens travelling on Vietnamese passports or passengers in transit who do not pass through immigration.

The authorities cautioned that failure to complete the declaration in advance may result in longer processing times at immigration counters. Travellers are also urged to ensure that all submitted information is accurate and complete.

Passengers can complete the declaration via the official portal on the pre-arrival declaration system or by scanning QR codes provided through official channels.

Airlines, travel companies and relevant agencies have been asked to inform passengers of the new requirement before flights, and travellers are encouraged to comply and cooperate with the border authorities to ensure smooth implementation. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK