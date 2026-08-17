Mandatory drug screening for MAS pilots completed, all results negative, says MAG

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MAG had on Aug 7 announced the mandatory drug screening initiative for all its 1,260 pilots.

PETALING JAYA – The mandatory drug screening programme for all Malaysia Airlines pilots has been completed, with all results returning negative.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) president and group chief executive officer Nasaruddin A. Bakar said the first phase of the screening programme has been completed and met the Aug 15 timeline, as part of its strengthened safety and fitness-for-duty measures across its operations.

“Following the completion of the pilots screening exercise, with 100 per cent of its operationally active pilots screened and all results returning negative, MAG will proceed with the next phase of the programme involving approximately 2,840 Malaysia Airlines cabin crew.

“Screening will commence on Aug 18 and (be) progressively ramped up, with completion targeted by Sept 3,” he said in a statement on Aug 17.

“Safety remains at the core of every decision we make, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to strengthen our safeguards, uphold operational standards and maintain the confidence of our passengers and stakeholders,” he added.

MAG had on Aug 7 announced the mandatory drug screening initiative for all its 1,260 pilots.

This followed an incident in late July where one pilot was detained in Indonesia after drugs were found on him.

Nasaruddin said screening is also progressing across its sister airline, Firefly , covering both pilots and cabin crew . “As of Aug 15, Firefly has screened more than half of its 158 pilots and 163 cabin crew, with all results to date returning negative.

“Firefly is on track to complete screening for all its remaining pilots and cabin crew by Aug 25, well ahead of the Sept 5 deadline set by the aviation regulator, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia,” he said.

He also said that as part of its continuous efforts to prevent and eliminate substance misuse within the organisation, MAG would maintain its continuous random testing programme , led by its safety and health team, alongside further collaboration with the authorities .

“These enhanced measures complement MAG’s existing fitness-for-duty framework, which includes pre-employment screening, medical certification, recurrent training, periodic alcohol and drug testing, mandatory pre-flight compliance checks, and crew fitness assessments.

“MAG remains committed to maintaining rigorous safety and professional standards across its airlines and will continue to strengthen preventive measures to safeguard the well-being of its employees, passengers, and operations,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK