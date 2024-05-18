Man who killed 2 cops in Ulu Tiram lived isolated life, schooled by father at home

The man who killed two policemen and injured another at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor early on May 17 had lived with his family in an isolated settlement likely comprising 18 families, Malaysian media reported.

Checks by local reporters revealed his residence was situated within a gated area with a sign warning trespassers against entering “private property”.

The suspect, who has not been identified, lived in Kampung Sungai Tiram, about 7km from the police station where the two officers were killed at around 2.45am.

Local reporters counted around 10 houses within the gated community.

Local resident Fauzi Faizal, 39, said the suspect, who has four siblings, was believed to have been educated at home by his father, a member of Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Jemaah Islamiyah.

Mr Fauzi told Malaysia’s New Straits Times that the closed-off settlement has been around for 20 years and houses an estimated 18 families.

“It is believed that the siblings did not receive formal education and were taught by their father, possibly with extremist teachings,” said Mr Fauzi, who is also a member of the Johor Bahru City Council for Tiram.

“Residents are indeed worried with the suspect living here, but we trust the police to ensure this incident does not happen again.”

Mr Shazrul Idham Aziz, village head of Kampung Ulu Tiram which is close to the police station, said the incident had caused some worry to residents in the area.

“This incident is particularly worrying for the residents, but I believe the police will take action and investigate to maintain the peace and harmony of the village,” he told local reporters.

After the attack, in which the suspect was fatally shot by another policeman, local police officers arrested five of the man’s family members at their home.

They also discovered texts pasted on the walls linked to the JI group during the raid.

Investigations into the motive of the crime are currently ongoing.

The police have fortified at-risk locations in Johor including police stations and the palace, said Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police.