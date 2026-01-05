Man who allegedly filled S’pore-registered car with RON95 at Johor petrol station identified

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Police confirmed the man allegedly covered the registration number of his Singapore-registered vehicle to pump RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Kulai.

KULAI – A man allegedly caught pumping subsidised RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car has been identified as a Singapore permanent resident.

Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee said the owner of the vehicle had been found in Singapore following the viral incident.

“We have gotten in touch and directed him to come to the traffic department at Kulai police headquarters to assist with the investigation ,” he said on Jan 4.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act for exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number.

“The public is reminded not to alter or attempt to hide certain characters of their vehicle registration plates as they please because it is against the law,” said Assistant Commissioner Tan.

On Jan 3, a one-minute video showing the suspicious petrol station transaction went viral on social media, appearing to show a man pumping subsidised RON95 fuel – meant for Malaysians with locally registered vehicles – into a car with a partially obscured registration number.

In the video, the first and last letters of the car’s registration number appear to have been covered with black tape or marker.

The voice of an unidentified individual, believed to be the person recording the video, could be heard asking the suspect if he was Malaysian, to which the man replied that he was.

It was reported that the Johor branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry had carried out inspections and investigations at a petrol station following complaints and viral online information .

Its director, Ms Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, was quoted as saying that action was taken over an alleged violation of the directive issued by the Controller of Supplies, namely the prohibition on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK