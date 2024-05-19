Man tries to seize submachine gun from cop at police station in Penang

Updated
May 19, 2024, 04:04 PM
Published
May 19, 2024, 03:52 PM

GEORGE TOWN - Fresh off the deadly attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor, a potentially similar incident was thwarted on May 18 when a man tried to seize a firearm from a policeman.

Police are investigating an incident where a 35-year-old man tried to seize a HK MP5 submachine gun from a sentry at the Dato Keramat police station.

Fortunately, the man was apprehended after a short scuffle around 7pm on May 18.

“The suspect sustained a minor injury in the process of being detained and is being treated at Hospital Penang.

“The suspect is reported to be in stable condition, and further details will be provided later,” read a police report on the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

