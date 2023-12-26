Sabah man trampled to death in elephant attack

KOTA KINABALU – An elderly man died, and his wife was seriously injured in Malaysia after they were attacked by elephants in Kampung Perpaduan, Begahak Scheme, in Lahad Datu district on the east coast.

In the incident at about 10pm on Dec 24, 90-year-old Lopis Jubin was killed on the spot while Ms Dalama Hamid, 61, was seriously injured.

Ms Dalama was warded at Hospital Lahad Datu, and her condition remains critical.

The victims were in a hut keeping watch on their yam and sweet potato crop when a herd of elephants encroached on their farm to forage.

The couple tried to flee but were chased by the elephants.

Mr Lopis sustained severe chest injuries, among others, while his wife suffered a broken back, bruises on her hands and an injured thigh.

Lahad Datu Police Assistant Commissioner Rohan Shah Ahmad confirmed the incident on Dec 26.

District Wildlife Department officer Silvester Saiman said a team sent to the scene found signs of damage and foraging, as well as elephant tracks that indicated a herd of 12.

“There are also elephant tracks in the area of the small ditch where the two victims were (attacked),” he said.

Efforts to track down the herd are ongoing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK