Elephant in Sabah tramples man to death as son escapes at palm oil plantation

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The public, especially residents in the Tungku area in Sabah, Malaysia, are advised to remain alert and cautious over the presence of wild elephants in their surroundings.

LAHAD DATU – A man in Malaysia’s Sabah state was killed after being attacked by an elephant while working with his son at a palm oil plantation on April 12.

The 69-year-old victim was trampled by the animal, while his 38-year-old son managed to save himself while shouting for help.

Lahad Datu deputy police chief, Superintendent Jimmy Panyau, said initial investigations found that the incident – which took place in Ladang Begahak 2, Jalan Tungku, at 2pm – happened as the pair were closing the plantation gate before heading home.

“Suddenly, they were attacked by an elephant. The victim did not have time to escape and was trampled, while his son managed to run and tried to distract the animal by shouting for help,” he said in a statement on April 13.

The elephant was believed to be a solitary bull and was not moving with a herd, he added.

Once the animal fled the scene, the son rushed his father to Lahad Datu Hospital. However, the victim was confirmed dead by medical officers.

“A preliminary examination of the body revealed a broken leg and fractured ribs,” Supt Jimmy said.

He added that the case has been classified as sudden death.

The public, especially residents in the Tungku area, are advised to remain alert and cautious over the presence of wild elephants in their surroundings. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK