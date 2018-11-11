Man slashed to death, teen critically injured after attack at Johor school carnival

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man was killed while another suffered serious injuries during a brazen attack in broad daylight at a school in Skudai.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Sunday (Nov 11) during a carnival at SJKC Kuo Kuang 1. The victims were former students.

A fight broke out between two groups of gangsters at the carnival. Police believe that both groups had an argument before the incident.

One of the victims, aged 21, died due to serious slash wounds while another victim, 15, is in critical condition and has been taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching met with the school authorities and the police, including Johor Baru North OCPDAssistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad, at the scene of the crime.

The matter is currently under investigation and 12 suspects have been detained.

The assistant commissioner said: "We are still tracking down the main suspect and the weapon used during the incident.

"Today, the school opened its premises to the public, parents and family members so that they could take part in the carnival. But I would like to stress that none of the school students were involved in the incident. During the carnival, about 500 people were inside the school."