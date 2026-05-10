Man dead, another injured after shooting incident in Skudai, Johor

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ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia – A man was killed while another was injured in a shooting incident in front of an entertainment centre in Johor.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the police received information about the incident from a 27-year-old local woman at about 11pm on May 9.

“Early investigations found that the incident occurred in front of an entertainment centre in the Taman Industri Jaya area in Skudai.

“One local man, aged 27, died at the scene, while another 27-year-old local man was injured after being shot,” he said in a statement on May 10.

He added that police believe another victim was also injured in the incident, but the individual has yet to be identified as he was taken away by an acquaintance after the shooting.

“The victim is urged to come forward to assist in investigations.

“We are also tracking down two suspects who are still at large to assist in further investigations,” he said.

AC Kumarasan said investigations are being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK