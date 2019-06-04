Man seriously injured in failed suicide attack in Indonesia

JAKARTA (DPA) - A man was seriously injured when an explosive device he was carrying exploded at a police post in Indonesia's Central Java province, police said Tuesday (June 4).

Seven police officers were at the post at the time of the blast late Monday in Sukoharjo district but none was harmed, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said.

"The suicide bomber is currently being treated in the police hospital," he said, adding that police suspected the device was of low intensity.

Photos circulating on social media showed a man lying by the side of the road in a pool of blood before being taken to hospital in a police van.

The explosion occurred two days before Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival at the end of the Ramadan fasting month.

Authorities have deployed more than 160,000 security personnel during the holiday season, with police saying last week that they were on increased alert for possible terrorist attacks.

Related Story Indonesia nabs ISIS-linked militants plotting suicide attacks during election results announcement

Indonesia, which has more Muslims than any other country, has been hit a string of deadly terrorist bombings in recent years.