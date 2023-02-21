Man’s joke gone wrong: Malaysian police arrest prankster who pretends to be a cop

A Malaysian man thinking it was funny to walk into a police station and threaten to arrest an officer there saw his prank backfiring on him after he got arrested by the real men in blue instead.

The 36-year-old turned up at the Tapah police station in the capital city of Sarawak on Sunday afternoon, claiming to be a cop reporting for duty from Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Aman where the Royal Malaysia Police was headquartered, the Borneo Post reported.

“The suspect then asked the complainant (a police officer) who the other personnel stationed there were, and the complainant said he was with another colleague who was also on duty at the time,” said Padawan district police chief, Superintendent Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

The suspect then said he would arrest the complainant but would first go back to his vehicle to grab some files.

“Upon his return to the police station, the suspect brought a cake and explained that his action was only a prank,” Supt Abang Zainal Abidin said in a statement on Sunday.

When it became clear that the suspect, whose wife ran a cake shop, was a civilian, the officers detained him on the spot.

“A warning had been given to the suspect, but he still stated that he was a police officer,” said Supt Abang Zainal Abidin.

“Civilians must know better than to overstep the bounds in pranks. Do not touch sensitive issues to prevent unnecessary trouble,” he added.