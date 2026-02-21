Man nabbed while trying to steal railway cables in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The suspect was apprehended after attempting to escape to a nearby petrol station.

KULAI – A man in Malaysia was arrested while attempting to steal railway cables between Kempas Baru and Kulai stations in Johor .

According to railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), the incident came to light following reports of a technical disruption along the line at about 8.50pm on Feb 20.

“This led KTMB auxiliary police to patrol and conduct inspections between 728km and 728.25km along the railway track.

“They later spotted the suspect, who was believed to be cutting cables near the fence along the railway track area,” it said in a statement on Facebook on Feb 21.

The statement added that the suspect then attempted to flee the scene.

“He tried to escape to a nearby petrol station but was successfully apprehended by the officers.

“Further checks at the scene led to the discovery of several bags containing cable-cutting tools, which had been discarded in a drain nearby,” it added.

KTMB said early investigations also revealed that the man has 28 prior criminal offences.

“He has since been handed over to the Kulai police for further action,” it said, adding that trespassing and damaging railway property are serious offences under Malaysia’s laws .

If found guilty, offenders could face strict penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK