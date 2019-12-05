Man nabbed for beheading woman, eating her brain in Philippines

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police arrested a young man suspected of beheading a woman and eating her brain in Talisayan town, Misamis Oriental province, on Thursday (Dec 5).

Lloyd Bagtong, 21, unemployed, single, a resident of the town's Barangay Casibole, was pointed out as the primary suspect in the killing of the woman, still unidentified as of press time, according to Captain Maribeth Ramoga, Talisayan police chief.

The head of the victim was cut off and both hands were tied. The body was found lying on the ground about 4km from the suspect's house in Barangay Punta. The body, which was found to be wearing denim jeans, had no upper garment.

Police said Bagtong was allegedly seen running away from his house as a report about a headless woman began to circulate in the community.

Capt Ramoga said Bagtong admitted to killing the victim by beheading her using a scythe, found tucked in his waist.

Bagtong also told investigators that he ate the victim's brain as he was hungry. He said he put the victim's brain as topping for the rice he cooked. He then threw the victim's skull in a hole not far from his house.

Capt Ramoga said the suspect could have been suffering from a mental condition, based on testimonies of those who knew him.

Capt Ramoga said the victim was probably killed on Thursday at dawn as the traces of blood found at the crime scene still looked "fresh".

"The suspect said he killed the victim because she was speaking in English. This probably irritated him," Capt Ramoga said.

Before the incident, witnesses saw Bagtong and the victim walking together along the road.

Aside from the victim's skull, police found a piece of cloth stained with blood, believed to be used by the suspect to carry the victim's head from the crime scene to his home.

Capt Ramoga said the suspect is now under police custody, awaiting the filing of a murder case against him. She said they were still verifying the identity of the woman.