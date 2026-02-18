Man loses leg to fireworks explosion in Johor

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The case of a man who underwent an amputation after fireworks he had set up exploded is being investigated under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

– A man lost his left leg after fireworks he had set up exploded in front of his house in the Johor town of Segamat.

Superintendent Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail, officer in charge of the police district in Segamat, said the incident occurred at about 12.30am on Feb 17.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, is believed to have been playing with a type of firework known as ‘shoot cake 4’D 16 shot (premium)’ in front of his house in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration,” he said in a statement on Feb 18.

“He was rushed to the red zone of Hospital Segamat to receive treatment,” he added.

“Medical officers confirmed that he suffered a below-the-knee amputation of his left leg and is currently in stable condition.”

He added that the case is being investigated under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“For the offences of causing an explosion that endangers life and possessing explosive materials, the law provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000 (S$3,200), or both,” he said.

Supt Mohd Jumazanzahir advised Malaysians to use only approved fireworks in open areas and to observe safety measures, as misuse can lead to serious injuries as well as legal action.

“Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to assist in the investigation by contacting the Segamat police headquarters hotline on 07-9324222 or any nearby police station,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK