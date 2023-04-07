Man lauds cops for finding his wallet after monkey harassment on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway

Losing one’s belongings at a rest stop on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway, most people may have been resigned to never seeing them again.

But after running into a bunch of aggressive monkeys which led him to lose and later recover his wallet, Mr Kendrick Kang donated the cash it held to cap off an eventful day on the road.

Mr Kang, had been driving northwards with his mother to Kuala Lumpur, where he lived, but stopped for dinner at a rest centre in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, where he lost his wallet.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, he said that his car was surrounded by a group of monkeys that looked “very hungry and very aggressive”. In his haste to avoid a primate attack, he said he dropped his wallet at the rest stop’s car park and only realised its disappearance when he arrived home in Malaysia’s capital hundreds of kilometres away.

Mr Kang contacted the highway operators Plus that responded 30 minutes later with information that patrolling police had located his wallet, news that he described made him feel like he hit a “jackpot”.

He had to make another trip south to another rest stop in Simpang Ampat, also in Melaka, to retrieve his wallet, which he found had its contents intact.

Feeling blessed by the experience and deciding his burdens were lightened enough given he had retained his personal documents, the financial adviser decided to lighten his wallet by donating the cash inside it.

He also extended his gratitude to Plus as well as the police officers he met to get his wallet, saying they gave him renewed hope in Malaysia.

The highway operators shared his joy that he had recovered his belonging.

“Your experience escaping the monkeys with your mom is truly a moment to remember but it is good to know that everyone is safe at the location,” a spokesman said, adding that they had conveyed his compliments to the “good-looking” authorities who found his wallet.