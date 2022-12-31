Man killed in Malaysia after package explodes in car

KUALA LUMPUR - A waiter was killed late on Thursday after a package that was left on his car exploded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The incident, which police have classified as murder, occurred outside the 28-year-old victim’s workplace in Pandan Indah, Ampang.

He was inspecting the package left on his car when the explosion occurred at around 8.55pm, police said.

“The victim sustained severe injuries to his body and hands,” Ampang Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissoner Mohamad Farouk Eshak said in a statement on Friday night.

The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, he added.

At the scene on Friday morning, large splatters of blood could be seen on the road as police cordoned off the area near the restaurant as investigators searched for clues.

There was a large dent on the bonnet of the man’s car.

Family members of the victim were gathered at Hospital Ampang in the afternoon, where a post-mortem was being carried out on the victim. They declined interviews with the media as they left the hospital mortuary. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK