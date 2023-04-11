Man in Terengganu loses one hand, fingers after homemade firecracker explodes

A Malaysian man lost his left hand at the wrist and had several fingers severed off his right hand when a home-made firecracker exploded in his hands.

According to the police, the incident took place at a village in the east coast state of Terengganu at 3.30am on Monday.

Other parts of his body were also injured as a result of the incident, which happened at the home of the 27-year-old man.

Terengganu police chief Rohaimi Md Isa said initial investigations revealed that the man made his own firecracker by mixing together firework balls with a PVC pipe.

“The homemade firecracker caused a huge explosion which resulted in serious injuries to the victim,” Datuk Rohaimi said.

The man is currently hospitalised and getting treatment at an intensive care unit (ICU).

Mr Rohaimi said the police is looking for the distributor and vendor who sold the firecracker balls to the victim.

This is the second time in Terengganu in 2023 that people had been injured by firecrackers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

On April 6, a teenager was injured in the right eye while playing with what the police called “modified firecrackers” with three friends.

The friends sustained light injuries when the firecrackers, which had been modified to emit loud sounds, exploded.