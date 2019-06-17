Malaysia gay sex video: Man in red cap with Haziq triggers more questions

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The appearance of a man in a red cap behind Mr Haziq Aziz, upon the latter's release by police after he was picked up over a sex video, has set tongues wagging in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) circles.

PKR member and activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin posted photos of Mr Haziq, the principal private secretary to Deputy Minister for Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar Akin, being escorted out of the Dang Wangi police station by his lawyer and a man who was wearing a red cap shielding his face before they entered a car with heavily tinted windows.

"The conspiracy is revealed. When he was released from the police station, see the picture of the man in the red cap. He is a knowingly active person in PKR and the motive of the video is made clearer," wrote Mr Badrul, who is known by his moniker Che GuBard, on Twitter and Facebook.

Mr Haziq has claimed to be in a sex video purportedly with Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. Mr Haziq, a PKR youth wing leader from Sarawak, claimed his relationship with Mr Azmin had lasted three years and that Mr Azmin had recorded their trysts.

Mr Azmin and those allied to him have implied internal sabotage, a claim that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said had no basis.

The man in the red cap was later identified by fellow PKR members as Mr Ahmad Danish Hairuddin.

PKR members, in their WhatsApp groups, posted questions on the role of Mr Ahmad Danish in the release of Mr Haziq.

Photos of Mr Ahmad Danish with the topmost leaders of PKR were circulated among PKR members and leaders, with many asking about his connection with Mr Haziq and the party leaders.

While most in the groups and social media inquired the role of the man in the red cap behind Mr Haziq, Mr Khalid Mohd Ismath came to the defence of Mr Ahmad Danish and explained that the latter was an undergraduate activist. Mr Khalid is the Socialist Party of Malaysia's (PSM) Youth chief.

"He was with me as a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) activist.

"He was in Alor Gajah (Melaka) while I was in Shah Alam.

"He has known Haziq since their student days. Haziq had lost many friends since he viralled the videos. So why can't his friend give him some support?" asked Mr Khalid on Twitter.

Another PKR member, Lee Slim Shady, further explained in his tweet that Mr Ahmad Danish had contested in the PKR election last year for the post of the Kota Raja PKR Youth chief and lost.

There have been many conspiracy theories as to who was involved in the circulation of the sex video, which Mr Azmin had dismissed as a "nefarious plot" to kill his political career.

Despite the scandal, Mr Azmin has carried on his duties as a minister and has attended the events that he has been scheduled to attend.