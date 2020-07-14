Man in Malaysia who allegedly killed three cats in washing machine detained in probe

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man who allegedly killed three cats by putting them in a washing machine at a self-service laundrette in Kepong, Selangor, has been remanded for four days.

Malaysia's Veterinary Services Department (DVS) said the suspect would be remanded until Thursday (July 16) to facilitate investigations into the Sunday incident.

"The cat carcasses have been sent to the Salak Tinggi Veterinary Laboratory for a post-mortem," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Its statement was issued following the emergence of a video showing the suspect placing the three cats into a washing machine at 12.15am on Sunday. The video went viral on social media and attracted angry comments.

The statement said that Selangor DVS enforcement officers detained the suspect later on Sunday.

Selangor's Selayang Court has granted a four-day remand order, from July 13 to 16.

DVS urged members of the public to refrain from making any speculation over the case that could jeopardise its investigations.

Investigations are being carried out under Subsection 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) for cruelly subjecting the three cats to pain and suffering, it added.