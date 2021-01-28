Man in Malaysia jailed for 1,050 years for raping stepdaughter

KLANG - A court in Malaysia has sentenced a man to 1,050 years in jail with 24 strokes of the cane for raping his stepdaughter.

The jobless man had pleaded guilty to raping the 12-year-old girl 105 times over two years from Jan 5, 2018 to Feb 24 last year, Bernama news agency reported.

The accused was slapped with 10 years in jail for each rape charge, which took a total of almost five hours to be read out in court on Wednesday (Jan 27).

Sessions Court judge M. Kunasundary said the offence had a severely detrimental effect on the child, according to Bernama.

"I hope you will repent while in prison. You should not have committed a violent act and although the punishment is minimum, the court feels this is sufficient by taking into account the number of charges, " the judge said, as reported by Bernama.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar had urged the court to impose a heavy custodial sentence and the maximum strokes of the cane.

"As her stepfather, he should have been responsible for protecting the victim but instead, he destroyed her self-worth. His action will cause life-long trauma to the victim," Bernama reported, quoting the prosecutor.