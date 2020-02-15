Man held after firing shots into the air in Bangkok

A man fired dozens of shots near Chulalongkorn University in central Bangkok in the early hours of yesterday, but no injuries were reported, deputy national police spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen told The Straits Times.

The incident came just six days after Thailand experienced its first mass shooting - a rogue soldier killed 29 people and injured 58 others in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

In the latest incident, the man was identified as Ekachai Jaruksin, 48, the owner of a shop selling sports gear in an area near tourist hot spots such as MBK Centre and Siam Paragon. Police sealed off the area while negotiating with him.

Ekachai, who fired shots into the air aimlessly from his shop, surrendered about six hours later and was charged with carrying firearms in public and opening fire without just cause.

Police said Ekachai, who was beset by business problems, was upset after a family dispute and had no intention of hurting anyone.

He used two pistols - a .45 Colt and a Glock 9mm. Police are moving to revoke his gun licence.

Witnesses told a local television station that Ekachai had opened fire in the area before.

"This is not a mass shooting. Police have managed to control the situation. There is no need to panic," said the police spokesman.

On Tuesday, Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong said Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma went on last week's rampage after a dispute with his commander and a relative over a housing deal.

Among other things, the army chief announced a halt to an army welfare programme selling guns to military officers for personal use at a sharply discounted price.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to his Thai counterpart, Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha, to express his condolences over the mass shooting incident.

"This senseless act of violence deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. Singapore stands in solidarity with Thailand during this difficult time," PM Lee said in the message, which was released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

10.3m Estimated number of guns in Thailand, of which 4.1 million are unregistered. This means there are 15.1 firearms per 100 people.

Thailand has the highest civilian gun ownership rate in South-east Asia, research in 2017 by Geneva-based think-tank Small Arms Survey has shown.

It has an estimated total of 10.3 million guns, of which 4.1 million are unregistered. This means there are 15.1 firearms per 100 people.

In Thailand's gun-vibrant culture, many sell weapons openly on Facebook pages and groups. Only two days ago, a 17-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in the western province of Kanchanaburi when another teenager was showing off his homemade gun.

Yesterday, a man fired shots at a car accessory shop in Nakhon Pathom province, a 11/2-hour drive from Bangkok, following a dispute with his former wife.

No one was injured.