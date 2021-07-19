Man goes viral after putting up 'special' durian for sale for $161, finds unexpected buyer

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian man in Shah Alam, Selangor, has gone viral after uploading a video in which he jokingly offered a durian for sale for RM500 (S$161), claiming that it was special because the fruit never hit the ground.

Instead, the durian landed a devastating blow when it fell on his car and smashed the rear windshield.

"The durian was from a tree that we have in front of my house and we usually have a netting to catch it before it hits the ground. However, this durian may have fallen through a small gap and landed on my car instead," Mr Wan Mahussin Wan Zain, 27, said.

When the incident occurred on the morning of July 11, Mr Mahussin said he was upset, especially when he found out that the cost to fix the rear windshield on his three-year-old car was around RM500.

"I decided to make a video where I offered the durian for RM500 just for fun, as a way to make myself feel better. I uploaded the video onto a Facebook group where local small farmers usually gather to talk about produce," he said.

Mr Mahussin's video was then shared by other users on social media where it has garnered over 300,000 views after it was uploaded onto one Twitter account.

"I got a lot of different reactions. Some said it was good that I never lost my cool, while some people got upset with me as well because they didn't watch the full video. Later they apologised and said the video made them laugh," he said.

It also caught the attention of Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan, who reached out to Mr Mahussin to purchase the durian on Sunday (July 18).

"I got a call from the minister who said he really wanted to purchase the durian to try it. But I told him that I've already eaten it with my family and never intended to sell it," he said.

Mr Mahussin added that the minister offered to send him money anyway to help bear the cost of his car repairs.

"Yes, he sent more than what I needed. I used the rest of the money to help people through my Dapur Lockdown initiative to feed the needy in my area," he said.

A check with the Ministry of Human Resources confirmed that Mr Saravanan did indeed reach out to Mr Mahussin personally to purchase his durian.

Mr Mahussin said he is happy to be able to make people laugh during the pandemic with his spontaneous video.

"I've even had people congratulating me cause I've made durian kampung more desirable than the usual expensive types," he said.

"Luckily, the durian that hit my car was tasty or else I'll be crying again."