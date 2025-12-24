Man finds snake in Malaysia toilet

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Labuan Civil Defence Department officials said they received a call at 10.32am, and reached the salon not long afterwards to get the reptile out.

KOTA KINABALU - A man in need of a toilet break had to hold on to his intentions when he saw a huge python inside the toilet bowl in a salon in Labuan.

He was taken aback when he flipped open the toilet cover to find the reptile curled up inside at around 10am on Dec 23.

“Luckily the snake did not attack me,” he said.

Labuan Civil Defence Department officials said they received a call at 10.32am, and reached the salon not long afterwards to get the reptile out, before handing it over to wildlife officials.

A day earlier, Civil Defence officials also responded to a snake call at Taman Indah Jaya, Sandakan.

The 4m-long snake was slithering outside the house after dusk, where a resident saw it and immediately called 999 for help.

The 15kg reptile was captured and put inside a gunny sack. No one was injured in this incident. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK