Man, endangered elephant killed amid growing human-animal conflict in Sumatra

Environmental changes have forced elephants to shift their roaming patterns, bringing them closer to farms and residential areas.

RIAU/MEDAN – Three separate human-wildlife incidents across Sumatra have left a man and a critically endangered Sumatran elephant dead, highlighting the worsening conflict between humans and animals as deforestation continues on the island.

Mr Musahar, 53, a farmer from Pantan Lah village in Bener Meriah regency, Aceh, died over the weekend after he was reportedly trampled by a Sumatran elephant.