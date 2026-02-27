For subscribers
Man, endangered elephant killed amid growing human-animal conflict in Sumatra
RIAU/MEDAN – Three separate human-wildlife incidents across Sumatra have left a man and a critically endangered Sumatran elephant dead, highlighting the worsening conflict between humans and animals as deforestation continues on the island.
Mr Musahar, 53, a farmer from Pantan Lah village in Bener Meriah regency, Aceh, died over the weekend after he was reportedly trampled by a Sumatran elephant.