Man arrested over Second Link snatch thefts targeting victims heading to work in Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The man allegedly behind nine snatch theft cases at the Second Link has been arrested at a house in Senai here.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 33 year-old suspect was apprehended at about 12.25am on Wednesday (Feb 27).

"The suspect works as a mechanic with known address at Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi.

"Detailed investigations revealed that the suspect had four previous criminal records under Section 4(1) Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959, Section 395, Section 379A and Section 382 of the Penal Code," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the suspect also tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines and is currently under remand until this Sunday.

Earlier, a local newspaper reported that nine cases of snatch theft occurred at the Second Link in less than two hours.

The incidents occurred from about 5.50am until 7.15am on Tuesday, targeting victims on motorcycles that were heading to work in Singapore.

All victims are aged between 24 and 36 years old and suffered losses between RM1,000 and RM2,500 (S$331 and S$828).

Among the items stolen were identification cards, motorcycle road tax, phones, driving licences, ATM cards, credit cards, cash, passports and work permits.

The case is being investigated under Section 392, Section 395 and Section 394 of the Penal Code.