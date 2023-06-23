Man arrested in plane at Johor Senai airport over moneylending case

JOHOR BARU - A 28-year-old man was arrested on a plane after it landed at the Senai International Airport in Johor Bahru on Wednesday.

A 12-second video that captured the incident went viral on TikTok. In the video, several men wearing police vests were seen walking down the aisle on the plane while passengers looked on.

The man who was arrested is believed to be involved in a moneylending case, said Johor Bahru South police officer Raub Selamat.

“A video related to the arrest went viral on social media on Friday.

“The police were carrying out their duties to locate the suspect, who was a passenger flying from the northern part of the country.

“The arrest was made following information and intelligence we have gathered earlier,” he said in a statement.

He said the man was being investigated under the Moneylenders Act 1951 and Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Assistant Commissioner Raub said police also arrested four other men between the ages of 21 and 30, who are believed to be involved in the same case.

He said the suspects were being remanded for four days, starting from Thursday, to assist with investigations.

“We urge the public to be careful and not be anxious about the viral video,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK